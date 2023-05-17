In celebration of the International Day of Living Together in Peace, which coincides with the 16th of May every year, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised an international forum entitled "The Role of the Law and Judiciary in Promoting Tolerance and Peace", as part of its endeavours to support the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in society, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to foster the values of tolerance and cultural, religious and social coexistence among all groups in society.

The Forum was moderated by Judge Dr. Abdelmegeed Mahmoud, Director of the Technical Office of the Judicial Inspection Division, who emphasised in his opening speech the UAE's pioneering role in promoting tolerance among individuals without discrimination on the basis of colour, race or religion, and its commitment to modernising its legislative system, upholding the rule of law, transparency and integrity, to ensure social security and peace.

For his part, judge Abdelhafez Zidan, President of Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Matters Court, addressed the relationship of tolerance with the judiciary and the leading role of the UAE in promoting tolerance and peace at the international level since its foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who was able to spread the teachings of tolerance not only locally, but throughout the world, indicating that the teachings of the late Sheikh Zayed are still in force among us, and the first to implement his legacy are his sons, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs of the Emirates.

Mrs. Chloe Veronica Syron, Legal Researcher at the Judicial Department, spoke about the Civil Marriage and Effects Law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which has been able to achieve a number of objectives, introducing a modern and new conception of civil laws dealing with foreigners' family matters in accordance with international best practices, including claims and disputes related to civil marriage and its effects, such as divorce, joint custody of children and financial rights arising from divorce, civil wills and inheritance, proof of parentage and adoption, and other issues connected with the personal status of foreigners, noting that the law provides for an advanced and flexible judicial and legal mechanism to settle disputes relating to the personal status of foreigners, which has strengthened the Emirate's position as a global destination attracting talents and experts.

In turn, judge Oran Fresno Whiting, a judge at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, highlighted the role of laws, regulations, international treaties, the commercial judicial system and dispute resolution mechanisms in promoting the values of tolerance and peace, indicating that the UAE is keen to update its legislation to comply with ambitious economic plans to sustain its attractiveness to foreign investment, while working to preserve the country's religious and historical principles and foundations by supporting tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

At the end, judge Joshua Bingham Decker, a judge at the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, focused on the role of the judiciary and labour laws in supporting the values of peace and coexistence, in light of the great importance that the wise leadership of the UAE attaches to providing a safe environment that supports the stability of society, the achievement of justice and the protection of rights.