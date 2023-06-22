The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in coordination with the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, delivered an awareness-raising lecture on "The Guiding Role of Parents in Protecting their Children from Drugs", as part of its ongoing efforts to sensitise on the dangers of drug abuse and addiction, and in support of stability within the family and society.

The lecture, which was given at “Majlis Alkhabisi” in Al-Ain, comes within the ambit of the "Majalisna" initiative launched by the Judicial Department, pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among members of society in a manner conducive to the maintenance of security and stability and the protection of members of society.

The lecture delivered by Dr. Mohamed Rashed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (“Masouliya”), focused on the role of parents in educating their children, informing and warning them about the dangers of falling into the clutches of drug abuse and the dangerous effects that addiction causes. The Director of Masouliya Centre also insisted on the importance of listening attentively to children and discussing with them any bad behaviour they adopt, while avoiding anger, and guiding and supporting them, taking their feelings into account and constantly monitoring and teaching them how to refuse and leave the place in case they notice any negative behaviour.

In addition, the Director of Masouliya Centre covered the reasons leading to the use of narcotic substances, whether related to the user's individual motives, to family reasons such as family disintegration, or to societal reasons such as ignorance of the legislation and laws that punish such behaviour. It also reviewed the various effects of addiction, in particular those related to mental health, such as sleep disorders, delusions, anxiety, depression, stress and withdrawal, or physical health effects, such as heart problems, general fatigue, headaches and pneumonia.

The awareness-raising lecture also touched on ways of preventing and curing the scourge of drug addiction and psychotropic substances, and highlighted the legal and legislative aspect, and how to help the addict receive treatment without bringing him or her before the courts. Dr. Al Dhanhani once again emphasised the role of parents and how they should act if they discover that their child is affected by the scourge of drug addiction, and how they should provide support and continuous follow-up to support rehabilitation programmes.