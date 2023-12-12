In Parallel to COP28

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a forum on "Protecting Consumer Rights, The Circular Economy and Combating Greenwashing in The Light of National Legislation and International Practices", in conjunction with the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which are being held in the UAE.

Intervening within the strategic guidelines of the Year of Sustainable Development 2023, the event was also prompted by the Judicial Department's interest in fostering the government's objectives to achieve sustainable development, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to pursue supportive efforts aimed at establishing a pioneering legal and judicial system that contributes to addressing challenges and providing innovative solutions so as to enhance the global competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its attractiveness to foreign investment.

The forum, moderated by Judge Sultan Al Nyadi, President of Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, discussed the concept of consumer rights from the perspective of meeting the requirements of sustainable development and applying the concepts of circular economy, the right to a healthy environment, encouragement of sustainable practices and promotion of moral and social responsibility. The sources of consumer protection law in the national and international framework, the United Nations guidelines, European legislation and national protection laws and regulations in various countries around the world were also addressed during the event.

The meeting also examined the role of regulatory and judicial bodies in protecting consumer rights; the legal frameworks, procedures and mechanisms that guarantee consumer protection in various sectors; cooperation efforts between authorities and the judiciary to ensure effective protection; the role of legislation in safeguarding consumer rights; as well as the contribution of the competent bodies in educating and raising awareness of sound practices and in simplifying complaints mechanisms and dispute resolution procedures.

In addition, the emerging issues and challenges facing consumer protection legislation in the face of rapid technological and social change, such as digitalisation, e-commerce, data protection, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and environmental considerations, as well as the effects and risks of these developments on consumer rights, and the potential and opportunities created by these developments for improving means of protection, were also addressed by the forum.

The impact of greenwashing practices on consumers and the environment was also brought to the fore by the forum, which, in this context, looked at the legislative and legal resources on hand to combat these practices, the legal implications for businesses and consumers, ways of developing regulations to counter these practices, legislation in the United Arab Emirates to combat this type of practice and the societal role of consumers in dealing with these issues.