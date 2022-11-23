The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) celebrated the graduation of the first batch of the foundation training programme for legal researchers "Certified Government Legal Advisor", which was implemented in cooperation with Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), over a period of 6 months, with a total of 554 training hours and the participation of 25 candidates from 16 government agencies.

This foundation training programme is part of the efforts aimed at enhancing researchers’ capabilities and providing them with the necessary knowledge to perform their governmental legal duties, preparing of trained and specialised human cadres capable of understanding, assimilating and developing the legal systems and transform them into life skills, and developing the skills of the judicial and legal professions in accordance with international best practices.

His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, affirmed the ADJD’s commitment, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to apply international best practices in the field of academic and practical training, to qualify national cadres scientifically and practically according to the highest international standards.

Mr. Al Abri pointed out that the programme combines practical and theoretical training, which is convenient to develop the capacities of legal researchers, and to provide them with the basic skills that ensure the efficient performance of their work in accordance with the requirements of practical reality in courts and public prosecutions. The programme, he added, aims to promote this profession and prepare qualified legal cadres, to improve performance in the judicial arena and to strengthen community confidence in the judicial and legal system to which belong the legal researchers.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi as Director General of the ADSG, said: “Congratulations to all the graduates, the future legal researchers, for having completed this key stage in their careers. We are pleased to witness the success of this programme, which is the fruit of cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, and the achievement of the desired goals of enhancing the expertise and skills of national competencies so as to enable them playing a pivotal role in consolidating the rule of law and justice in the UAE by providing an integrated learning experience that meets the requirements of the legal system in the country.”

At the graduation ceremony, which was attended by a number of government officials and agency representatives, graduates who completed all stages of the programme, including a set of practical and theoretical requirements, field visits and self-training, and who passed all the tests required to obtain the certificate of qualification to practice as a certified government legal advisor, were honoured.

The foundation training programme for legal researchers covers a number of key topics, including: including general legal basics for researchers, the organisation of the legal professions for government lawyers and other direct and indirect court officers enrolled in the programme, the specialised sectoral legislation, administrative science and technology and legal English and Arabic language skills. It also includes 25 training courses on federal and local laws and legislation and their practical applications, methods of and approaches to legal interpretation, advocacy and presentation skills, legal and judicial drafting, etc.

It is worth noting that the ADJA, in cooperation with the ADSG, has announced the start of enrolment for the second intake of the programme, which is expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2023 via the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy platform for education and training, and will also be delivered over a six-month period.

