The Abu Dhabi Labour Court announced the remittance of financial entitlements due to 3,806 workers, worth a total of 106,505,923 dirhams, as part of the expedited enforcement orders of court decisions issued in cases during the first three months of the current year 2022.

According to statistics released by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, the number of cases registered before the Court of First Instance during the first quarter of this year amounted to 1932 cases, of which 98% were adjudicated, while the number of cases filed on appeal was 506 cases, with a settlement rate of 97%. The number of settled electronic requests reached 24,687 demands, while the "Inquire" platform, for answering customers' queries, registered 806 requests, with 97% of replies given within the time limit granted.

His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the periodic performance reports reflect the extent of achievements and efforts made to ensure the achievement of an accomplished justice and the granting of entitlements to the relevant claimants in record time, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering judicial system that delivers world-class services, in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi government and in a manner that supports growth and investment.

The mechanism that has been adopted to deal with labour disputes in Abu Dhabi courts allows for easy registration of cases through the available electronic channels, holding remote hearings through video conferencing technology and using the mobile court to reach the workers' location in collective cases, Mr. Al Abri explained. He added that cases are promptly settled and judgments are rendered with expedited enforcement, in accordance with the provisions of the labour law and its regulations, which guarantee the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship in a balanced manner, so as to enhance the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of the labour market in the country.

Mr. Al Abri emphasized the commitment of the Labour Court to consolidate the judicial approaches and to develop the procedures, in accordance with the new articles introduced in the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, which came into force on 2 February 2022, and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the implementation of this law, in order to achieve the desired goals of strengthening the stability of the labour market and protecting the rights of all parties.

