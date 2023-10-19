UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority unveiled its vision for the future of digital life and smart cities at the 43rd edition of GITEX Technology Week 2023, commencing on October 16, 2023. This vision materialized through a collection of smart technologies, showcasing various aspects of life in the era of smart cities, Internet of Things, and advanced technologies.

The projects showcased by TDRA this year mirror global trends, emphasizing digital transformations and the associated preparations that will shape the future of humanity. These projects also embody a forward-looking perspective on the digital transformation process.

TDRA emphasizes that what it showcases on its stand goes beyond mere programs and products; it embodies a vision for a future rich with technologies and communications. Through this showcase, TDRA maintains its pivotal role in regulating, enabling, and leading the transformation journey, contributing to shaping the future in alignment with the UAE Centennial and the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

Among TDRA’s project at GITEX 2023:

Farm Bots: Our Future Partners for Sustainability

Farm Bot embodies tomorrow's agriculture and the role of advanced technology in securing crops, caring for them, and harvesting them. Future agriculture is embodied in an ideal combination of precision and sustainability achieved by sensors that monitor soil conditions, reduce water waste, and reduce the use of chemicals. Farm Bot is a promise of a greener, more sustainable future for agriculture, where bountiful harvests coexist harmoniously with ecological preservation to achieve health, safety, and happiness for humankind.

Salama: Your Economic and Financial Data Advisor

The Avatar Salama helps you effortlessly access UAE's economic data. Salama presents a menu of seven intriguing topics, inviting you to explore financial knowledge. The stage is set for your inquiry as you stand before the mic-equipped podium. Speak your question, and the AI marvel that powers the Avatar springs into action. It delves deep into the data, conducting a meticulous analysis to unearth the most concise and relevant answer. Salama then articulates the response, her words weaving a tapestry of insight and understanding. Simultaneously, the answer graces the screen, ensuring clarity and retention.

TDRA Stadium: The Thrilling Competition on TDRA Stadium

This entertainment project offers a unique and intense football league between humans and autonomous robots. It is man versus machine in a game where technology and strategy intertwine seamlessly. Viewers will see The autonomous robots, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and precision algorithms, possess an uncanny ability to track the ball's motion and player movements. It is a race against time and technology as both teams strive to outplay and outscore each other. Winning here has one meaning: success in employing technology to serve humanity.

Smart Art: Imagining Your Essence, Crafted by AI Brilliance – Salim

In this project, art meets technology to unveil a one-of-a-kind experience in AI-generated portraiture.

As you approach our podium, you will be greeted by Salim, our virtual art guide. Salim's mission is to help you create your very own AI-generated portrait, tailored to your unique preferences. Salim will engage you with a series of questions, next, a quick snapshot of your face is taken by our camera. Soon, your unique AI-generated portrait will materialize on the screen. A QR code will appear for you to save a digital version.

This year, TDRA Stand also showcases a series of projects linked to some of TDRA's key initiatives. including:

ICT Fund

This year, ICT Fund introduces 15 technical projects spanning a range of innovative ideas in agricultural technology, health technology, educational technology, space technology, secure digital infrastructure, circular economy, and more. These projects not only reflect the future vision of the ICT Fund but also underscore its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country. The ICT Fund achieves this by offering financial services, incubation programs, and support to entrepreneurs, enabling them to cultivate innovative knowledge capital within the ICT sector.

UAE Hackathon

The UAE Hackathon initiative features 10 winning projects in the 2023 edition of the UAE Hackathon, representing those that successfully completed all qualifying and guidance training programs devised by TDRA in collaboration with academic incubators.

The projects cover diverse areas including sustainability, education, financial technology, food security, health, and the environment. Moreover, they underscore the pivotal role played by the UAE Hackathon in facilitating the transformation of successful ideas into startup companies. These startups, in turn, contribute to the provision of economically viable digital services in the ICT sector. This aligns with TDRA’s vision, which is centered on fostering the innovation ecosystem and inspiring individuals with creative ideas.

Innovation Office

TDRA’s Innovation Office introduces the "Innogenius Rashed" project, a sophisticated system entirely designed by TDRA team. The project's objective is to inspire and drive individuals and institutions with ambitious visions toward the realization of their goals and aspirations. This innovative approach intertwines creative thinking with future visions, addressing potential challenges and opportunities. The method is tailored to enhance idea generation and the attainment of strategic goals aligned with the future visions of the UAE.

This year, the unified Digital Government Stand accommodated 30 federal entities. In a spirit of collaborative cooperation that strengthens the Whole-of-Government Approach, these entities presented their latest technological achievements, contributing to the development and enhancement of services. Additionally, they shared their vision for increased digitization aimed at fostering the well-being and happiness of customers.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.