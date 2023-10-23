UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has unveiled during GITEX the "GovSign" initiative, tailored for the management and approval of documents and correspondence addressed to federal government entities integrated with the Federal Network (FedNet) on the digital government platform.

The new initiative introduced by TDRA features an automated system for digital document authentication and approval across all stages of their transmission, beginning from the sender and concluding at their ultimate destination. Through this initiative, TDRA aims to elevate government efficiency and enhance the uses of UAE Pass and digital signature in digital transactions. Moreover, it aims to offer federal government entities valuable experiences and tools for the management and approval of documents and correspondence, drawing inspiration from successful practices in the private sector. These insights will allow them to choose the most suitable methods for managing government operations and providing customer services.

Commenting on launching the “GovSign” initiative, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, said: “The introduction of the "GovSign" initiative today marks a significant enhancement to our comprehensive digital system, aligning with the principles of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, with a particular emphasis on the fourth pillar, focused on the creation of a Forward Ecosystem. This initiative is unique, offering a set of features to FedNet services. It brings about remarkable flexibility, rapid responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration with UAE Pass. Furthermore, it instills users with a high level of trust in the electronically signed services it offers, underlined by the fact that all the digital tools within this new service are entirely hosted on FedNet servers. The "GovSign" initiative also exhibits an exceptional level of reliability, as documents and correspondences signed with a digital signature in this system gain complete legal validity. This is underscored by the fact that all operations within this service strictly adhere to the applicable digital services laws and regulations.”

The "GovSign" initiative is part of TDRA's commitment to harnessing smart and innovative solutions to enhance the performance of FedNet. All federal government entities in the UAE will have the opportunity to seamlessly and securely utilize this integrated platform for electronic signatures, ensuring legally binding results.

