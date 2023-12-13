The platform was launched during a ceremony that included the acknowledgment of government teams for their outstanding efforts in achieving the indicators of the Digital Government Enablers System from 2014 to 2022.

Mohammad Al Zarooni: Participation is an inherent component of our Emirati culture, and in the age of digital governance, digital participation has emerged as a crucial indicator that we consistently strive to fulfill and enhance with each passing year.

UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) unveiled the latest version of the digital participation platform in the UAE, Sharik.ae, aligning with cutting-edge concepts in digital participation, incorporating global best practices, and anticipating future requirements in this domain.

This announcement took place at a ceremony organized by TDRA, featuring the participation of representatives from federal government entities. These entities have collaboratively worked over the past years to enhance digital participation practices within the broader framework of digital government enablers overseen by TDRA as the catalyst for digital transformation in the UAE.

In its latest version, the platform strives to elevate digital participation as an integral component of the methodologies employed by government entities to refine their services and solutions in alignment with the perspectives and expectations of their audience. Digital participation also plays a pivotal role in enhancing decision-making processes, supporting government entities in the design and redesign of services based on the evolving needs of both individual and corporate clients.

The celebration started with a speech by H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Information and Digital Government Sector, wherein he commended the endeavors of the digital transformation and digital participation team, acknowledging the accomplishments realized in recent years. He said: “Today, the UAE ranks first in the Arab Region in the Digital Participation Index and is a global leader in this domain. The launch of the updated version of the digital participation platform marks a significant milestone in our ongoing digital transformation journey, representing a pivotal moment towards attaining further milestones aligned with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, emphasizing the transition from one pinnacle of success to another. Our emphasis on digital participation aligns with future trends, aiming to drive key indicators of digital transformation, including the E-Government Development Index, the Online Service Index, and others.”

Al Zarooni added: “Participation has always been integrated in our cultural fabric, woven into the tapestry of our national journey. As we transition into the age of e-government and subsequently embrace the era of comprehensive and integrated digital living, digital participation has emerged as a pivotal indicator that we are committed to nurturing and advancing with each passing year.”

The launch event included a workshop organized by TDRA, designed to address the challenges encountered by federal entities in digital participation. The workshop aimed to establish a cohesive and standardized approach for digital participation within federal entities. Key aspects included the imperative of planning and monitoring participation at the entity’s internal level, fostering awareness about participation components, standardizing practices across entities, broadening the scope of topics related to participation, and reinforcing the principle of public participation by presenting topics of interest to the customers.

The workshop delved into various digital participation initiatives in the UAE, addressing the establishment of a digital participation team and defining its responsibilities. The discussion addressed different types of digital participation campaigns, ranging from publications and opinion polls to blogs. Additionally, the initiatives covered guidelines stipulated in the Digital Participation Guide, offering comprehensive insights into the effective application of digital participation through the shared platform. It emphasized utilizing UAE Pass for logging in to leverage the interactive features available on the platform.

The ceremony, organized by TDRA, concluded with the acknowledgment of the members of the digital transformation and digital participation teams.

It's noteworthy that Sharik.ae platform stands as the official digital participation platform for the UAE Government. It is committed to aiding government entities in implementing participation across its three stages: digital information, digital consultation, and digital decision-making.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.