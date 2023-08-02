UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the launch of “TDRA Podcast” as a new channel to be added to the TDRA’s media channels. The podcast delivers TDRA’s awareness messages to various segments of society, including the projects and initiatives launched by TDRA, as well as its strategies, regulations and policies that interest the customers.

This step comes in response to the increasing demand for podcasts, reflecting a prevailing trend, especially in the UAE, where the percentage of podcast listeners in 2022 reached about 21% of the population, according to a report issued by DataPortal. This turnout was evident in the first episode of "TDRA Podcast", which reached 10,000 interactive listeners.

This new media channel focuses on raising awareness about TDRA’s role in regulating the telecommunications sector and enabling digital transformation, with the aim of contributing to the process of social and economic development and achieving the goals of "We the UAE 2031" Vision.

The podcast, which is broadcasted on a regular basis, hosts a group of local and international experts to talk about aspects of the UAE experience in the field of telecom regulation and digital government, and its success stories in digital transformation. Additionally, it addresses the future of telecommunications and digital government sector, as well as enhances open dialogue by answering the listeners’ general inquiries, identifying their concerns, and enhancing their interactions by discussing topics raised by TDRA’s customers on other channels.

Commenting on the launch of TDRA Podcast, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Support Services, said: “The launch of TDRA Podcast is part of TDRA media strategy, through which we aim to reach the largest possible segment of the audience to spread our community message, which has multiple aspects such as spreading useful information, raising digital awareness, highlighting projects that benefit the community, and enhancing TDRA’s pioneering role in achieving change based on digital transformation and future shaping.”

H.E. Al Kitbi added: “Our goal is for this channel to serve as a new window that fosters better communication between TDRA and the public, by bridging distances, highlighting the role of digital government and the telecommunications sector in enhancing innovation and sustainability, as well as presenting concepts of the digital age, and discussing the trendy topics at the local and global levels, such as issues of digital government, digital innovation, and safe use of the Internet.”

TDRA Podcast is available on TDRA’s website, the "Apple Podcast", "Google Podcast" and Spotify platforms, and is presented by expert speakers and a group of TDRA employees to talk about their expertise and experiences in the telecommunications and digital government sector. The Podcast topics will also be available in the form of recorded episodes that users can listen to any time.

TDRA Podcast is part of TDRA’s efforts to leverage the benefits of digital media, by engaging users and enhancing the principle of digital participation, which includes involving the public through ICTs in making policies and decisions, as well as in designing and offering services, to make it a participatory, inclusive, and consultative process, which contributes to reaching a knowledge-based society that is constantly connected.

Terms:

Podcast: a media channel that represents the digital evolution of broadcasting. The podcast relies on the use of a multimedia series, or audio episodes that allow the user to subscribe to it, or to obtain an audio broadcast service at any time through a website or platform.

Digital Participation: The process that includes public involvement through ICTs in the development of services and policies.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.