UAE: The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) honored the Telecommunications and Digital Government Authority (TDRA), represented in the Human Resources Department, for successfully implementing the Foundational Human Resources Practitioner Certificate Program, the first of its type in the region.

The Foundational Human Resources Practitioner Certificate Program aims to build skills necessary to manage human cadres, being the capital of any entity that seeks to achieve excellence and leadership.

The new program will develop 8 behavioral skills and 14 technical skills for the participants. It aims to develop the skills of the staff to professionally manage the human resources of TDRA. An additional project will be implemented to help in completing this program, conducting the final assessment, and setting a roadmap for the individual development plan (IDP).

Regarding this program, H.E. Mohammed Markhan Al Kitbi, Deputy Director-General of TDRA for the Support Services Sector, said: "Our interest in this program stems from our keenness to build our human cadres and enhance the work environment to serve TDRA’s objectives to be one of the most pioneering and distinguished entities in the management of human resources. Today we stand on the threshold of a new era characterized by new concepts, competencies, and skills. In light of the rapid changes of the current era, there is a need to possess the necessary knowledge in the field of human resource management, based on foresight and readiness for the future. The secret of our success lies in our national cadres, and therefore we are working to develop and take care of them so that they are more qualified for the future.”

Al Kitbi added: "In TDRA, we provide a workplace that encourages employees to innovate and achieve the highest productivity levels in an atmosphere of harmony, interaction, and team spirit. TDRA motivates its employees to develop and achieve their ambitions by engaging them in specialized training programs and facilitating their communication with the best local and global competencies."

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority signed last year a Memorandum of Understanding with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to map the scope of cooperation between the Authority and SHRM to empower the talents of the Authority and apply best global practices in human resources competency development.

The MoU is a part of the efforts exerted by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to develop its human resources and achieve national objectives. The Authority aims to enable its staff with new work skills and enhance their ability to manage projects and initiatives according to the best practices and scientific methods.

