UAE – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) celebrated the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, on the 17 and May, at its office in Dubai, with the participation of the Chinese company Huawei in addition to the UAE telecommunications service providers, TDRA’s government partners and other local and regional partners.

The aim of this celebration, which falls on May 17 of each year, is to raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other ICTs can provide to societies and economies in bridging the digital divide. In its celebration, TDRA highlighted various topics, including the broad horizons opened by telecom technologies and digital transformation to serve humanity.

H.E. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector, delivered the opening speech. He said: “I thank our partners in the sector for their keenness to participate in today’s celebration, which has many indications related to the importance of the sector in terms of today’s technological transformations. The UAE has been, and will continue to be, at the forefront of countries supporting the telecommunications sector and digital transformation in the region and the world, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. This is evident in our early affiliation with the International Telecommunication Union, the establishment of the first e-government, advanced ICT infrastructure, and today, it ranks first globally in fiber to the home (FTTH), Internet speed, use of internet and many other indicators.”

The ceremony included an exhibition that represented a journey to the prospects of the global industry, exploring the way to a comprehensive and sustainable digital world, as well as learning about the role of ICTs in preserving the environment. The ceremony also included several workshops delivered by experts from "Etisalat" and "du", and experts from Huawei, on new and future technologies in fixed and mobile networks, with a focus on 5.5G and the role of telecom and related technologies in achieving environmental sustainability.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Federal Decree No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued on September 27, 2020 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the Authority.

The regulatory role of TDRA is to ensure provision of excellent telecommunications services, develop the industry, protect interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE has a leading regional and global place in the telecommunications sector.

In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE Federal Digital Government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives, namely: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and leading the digital infrastructure in the UAE.