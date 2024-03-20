United Arab Emirates, Dubai : talabat UAE, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, announced its support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

talabat enables its app users to donate starting from AED 10, AED 50, AED 100, AED 300 or AED 500 towards the campaign, supporting its efforts to empower underprivileged individuals by providing education and training to help improve their quality of life and stability.

Donation to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign can be done by downloading the talabat app from Google Play store, Apple’s App Store or Huawei’s AppGallery, and typing “Mothers’ Endowment” in the search bar. Alternatively, those wishing to contribute can click the “Give Back” button on the app’s main page, then choose “Mothers’ Endowment”.

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honor them, highlighting the role of mothers in supporting their children’s education. The campaign also establishes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s humanitarian role.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE said: “We are proud to contribute to the success of this inspiring initiative dedicated to mothers. Our participation strengthens the ongoing partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, now in its third year.”

“Supporting the Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects talabat’s commitment to social responsibility and advancing the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” she added.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

