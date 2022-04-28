Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) announced the conclusion of its Environment, Health, and Safety Week 2022 activities. The activities come as part of the Center’s efforts to raise awareness on the importance of providing a heathy, safe, and sustainable work environment in light of the fast-paced changes in today’s world, as well as showcasing the improvement and development strategies and the best practices in work safety and health.

The activities of the Environment, Health, and Safety Week 2022 included a series of training sessions and workshops, the issuance of nine working papers and a number of presentations by experts from around the world, as well as a series of debates with the participation of top contractors and companies in the waste sector.

The activities included field visits to all Tadweer branches to inform participants about the environment, health, safety, and business continuity criteria and plans at the Center. In addition, the activities included the official launch of the environment, health, and safety page on Tadweer’s website, which contains comprehensive information about environment, health, safety, and business continuity policies that are employed to provide an accident-free work environment and ensuring the continuation of work and vital services.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, thanked all the participating sides and lauded the efforts of the Environment, Health, and Safety Department and the support teams who have contributed to the success of the activities and consolidated the Center’s role in raising awareness and educating people about environment, health, safety, and business continuity.

