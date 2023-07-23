Dubai – The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) has announced the launch of the eagerly anticipated second edition of the 'Summer Legislation Boost' Program, themed ‘Legislation and Sustainable Development’. This innovative program scheduled for August of this year, coincides with the United Arab Emirates' preparations for hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The primary objective of the ‘Summer Legislation Boost' Program is to foster a robust legislative culture in the field of sustainable development among the SLC employees. Through a series of engaging legislative workshops, informative bulletins, and enlightening field visits, the program aims to enhance the participants' understanding of the critical role legislation plays in achieving the sustainable development goals.

Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, said: “At the SLC, we are committed to organizing programs and initiatives that promote legislative awareness and legal knowledge. Our ultimate goal is to establish a robust and integrated legislative ecosystem by ensuring a thorough understanding of legal provisions, seamless implementation of legislation, and keeping abreast of the latest legislative best practices. Implementing the 'Summer Legislation Boost” Program falls within this direction. This year, the 2nd edition of the program revolves around sustainable development as a roadmap for advancing progress in various sectors, particularly the legislative sector. The program’s events coincide with the UAE’s preparations for hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), reflecting the SLC’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s leading effort in sustainability, and reaffirming the role of legislative instruments and frameworks in developing a robust regulatory infrastructure that contributes to driving sustainability forward.”

Dr. Najat Al Amiri, Head of the Government Infrastructure and Regulatory Legislation Section at the SLC Legislation Directorate and the initiative’s facilitator, asserted that this year’s edition sheds light on sustainable development from a legislative standpoint and underscores the crucial role of law-making in facilitating, framing, and regulating the mechanisms required to expedite the pace of transformation and achieve sustainable development goals.

Dr. Al Amiri also affirmed that the program holds great importance in enhancing legal and legislative knowledge, as it features a range of workshops, informative bulletins, and field activities, centered around highlighting the correlation between sustainable development and legislation-making.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com