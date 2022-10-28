Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 11.3 billion in total during the week ending 28 October 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,759.

234 plots were sold for AED 2.26 billion, 1,983 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.74 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 300 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 130 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 300 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 105 sales transactions worth AED 353.38 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 29 sales transactions worth AED 634.32 million, and Al Mamzer with 23 sales transactions worth AED 166 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 939 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 449 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 418 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.23 billion, with the highest being a land in Trade Center First, mortgaged for AED 727 million.

97 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2.25 billion.

