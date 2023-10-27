Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 23.38 billion in total during the week ending 27 October 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,761.

265 plots were sold for AED 2.84 billion, 1,496 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.71 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Yufrah 1 sold for AED 74.78 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 64.88 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 61.92 million in Al Goze Second in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 56 sales transactions worth AED 277.95 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 51 sales transactions worth AED 101.23 million, and Palm Jabal Ali with 38 sales transactions worth AED 894.06 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a building was sold for AED 133.61 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 63.92 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 53.7 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 16.26 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial First, mortgaged for AED 13.79 billion.

104 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 565 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.