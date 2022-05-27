Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8.7 billion in total during the week ending 27 May 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,884.

297 plots were sold for AED 1.59 billion, 2,116 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.75 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Warsan First sold for AED 110 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 38.04 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for AED 110 million in Al Warsan First in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 89 sales transactions worth AED 216.11 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 57 sales transactions worth AED 188.42 million, and Al Merkadh with 37 sales transactions worth AED 292 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 635 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 563 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 495 million in Al Wasl.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.02 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Hebiah Third, mortgaged for AED 211 million.

89 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 413 million.

