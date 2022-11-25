Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 15 billion in total during the week ending 25 November 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,867.

313 plots were sold for AED 1.57 billion, 1,936 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.48 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 45 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 24.15 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 45 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 110 sales transactions worth AED 351.33 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 73 sales transactions worth AED 236.59 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 23 sales transactions worth AED 29 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 52 million in Jumeirah Second, a was second in the list sold for AED 40 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 33 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 8.43 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Warsan First, mortgaged for AED 3 billion.

145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 523 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.