Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 6.8 billion in total during the week ending 25 March 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,461.



330 plots were sold for AED 1.65 billion, 1,653 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.42 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Nadd Hessa sold for AED 189.65 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 90.07 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 189.65 million in Nadd Hessa in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 164 sales transactions worth AED 335.52 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 43 sales transactions worth AED 324.36 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 26 sales transactions worth AED 113 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 459 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 444 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 278 million in Business Bay.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.54 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Qusais First, mortgaged for AED 320 million.



124 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 210 million.