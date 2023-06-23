Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 15.6 billion in total during the week ending 23 June 2023. The sum of transactions was 4,048.

278 plots were sold for AED 1.74 billion, 2,965 apartments and villas were sold for AED 7.34 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 89.23 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 75 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 70 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 82 sales transactions worth AED 212.4 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 31 sales transactions worth AED 41.18 million, and Jabal Ali First with 27 sales transactions worth AED 100 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 252 million in Al Goze First, a was second in the list sold for AED 100 million in Al Nahda First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 100 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 5.61 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Kheeran, mortgaged for AED 3 billion.

139 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 934 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.