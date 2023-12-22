Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 16.6 billion in total during the week ending 22 December 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,785.

216 plots were sold for AED 4.91 billion, 2,729 apartments and villas were sold for AED 7.49 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Yelayiss 5 sold for AED 2.43 billion, followed by a land that was sold for AED 64.09 million in Al Hebiah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 57.67 million in Al Goze Second in third place.

Palm Jabal Ali recorded the most transactions for this week by 35 sales transactions worth AED 850.21 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 29 sales transactions worth AED 52.87 million, and Al Hebiah Fifth with 18 sales transactions worth AED 58.5 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 720 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 92 million in Dubai Investment Park First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 62.1 million in Island 2.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.29 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Safouh Second, mortgaged for AED 509.2 million.

257 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2 billion.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.