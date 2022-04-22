Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 6.3 billion in total during the week ending 22 April 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,145.

225 plots were sold for AED 1.12 billion, 1,436 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.2 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 96 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 52.5 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 96 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 114 sales transactions worth AED 254.57 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 33 sales transactions worth AED 143.55 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 11 sales transactions worth AED 49 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 463 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 354 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 284 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.74 billion, with the highest being a land in Nad Al Shiba Third, mortgaged for AED 400 million.

83 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 257 million.

