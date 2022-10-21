Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8 billion in total during the week ending 21 October 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,703.

147 plots were sold for AED 1.12 billion, 2,023 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.79 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 85 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 63 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 85 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 48 sales transactions worth AED 151.59 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 18 sales transactions worth AED 421.33 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 11 sales transactions worth AED 13 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 955 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 671 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 537 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.72 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 416 million.

107 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 387 million.

-Ends-