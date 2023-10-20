Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 8.2 billion in total during the week ending 20 October 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,524.

232 plots were sold for AED 2.57 billion, 1,292 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.08 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fourth sold for AED 65.13 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 56.67 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 51 million in Al Yufrah 4 in third place.

Palm Jabal Ali recorded the most transactions for this week by 51 sales transactions worth AED 1.19 billion, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 24 sales transactions worth AED 91.65 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 29.28 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 132 million in Business Bay, a was second in the list sold for AED 80 million in Rega Al Buteen, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 70.1 million in Mankhool.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.03 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 788.28 million.

133 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 563 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.