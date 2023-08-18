Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at more than 10.4 billion in total during the week ending 18 August 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,571.



120 plots were sold for AED 1.2 billion, 2,782 apartments and villas were sold for AED 6.86 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Barshaa South Third sold for AED 140 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 106 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 91 million in Al Hebiah Fourth in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 21 sales transactions worth AED 28.86 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 20 sales transactions worth AED 51.65 million, and Jabal Ali First with 13 sales transactions worth AED 80 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 112 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 59 million in Zaabeel First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 57 million in Burj Khalifa.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.99 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 350 million.



109 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 438 million.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.

