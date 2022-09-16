Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 8.9 billion in total during the week ending 16 September 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,317.



227 plots were sold for AED 4.35 billion, 1,560 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.44 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Al Mataar sold for AED 988 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 259.24 million in Al Yufrah 1, and a land sold for AED 988 million in Madinat Al Mataar in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 66 sales transactions worth AED 221.48 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba First with 39 sales transactions worth AED 183.93 million, and Jabal Ali First with 33 sales transactions worth AED 136 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 712 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 328 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 293 million in Business Bay.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 930.7 million, with the highest being a land in Saih Shuaib 2, mortgaged for AED 120 million.



145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 205 million.