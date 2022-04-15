Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 7.8 billion in total during the week ending 15 April 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,968.

246 plots were sold for AED 1.49 billion, 1,312 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.96 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Ras Al Khor Industrial First sold for AED 179.55 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 152.95 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 179.55 million in Ras Al Khor Industrial First in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 147 sales transactions worth AED 351.02 million, followed by Wadi Al Safa 5 with 20 sales transactions worth AED 95.17 million, and Al Merkadh with 14 sales transactions worth AED 260 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 332 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 307 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 282 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.87 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Merkadh, mortgaged for AED 918 million.

80 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 498 million.

-Ends-