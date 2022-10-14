Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 7.3 billion in total during the week ending 14 October 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,338.

106 plots were sold for AED 1.76 billion, 1,791 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.81 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 600 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 206.52 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 600 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED 475.41 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 9 sales transactions worth AED 20.3 million, and Jabal Ali First with 9 sales transactions worth AED 26 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 559 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 475 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 357 million in Al Hebiah Sixth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.49 billion, with the highest being a land in Island 2, mortgaged for AED 221 million.

77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 249 million.

