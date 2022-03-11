245 plots were sold for AED 2.09 billion, 1,542 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.29 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Trade Center Second sold for AED 198.15 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 160.14 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 198.15 million in Trade Center Second in third place.



Al Merkadh recorded the most transactions for this week by 74 sales transactions worth AED 790.01 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 53 sales transactions worth AED 113.52 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 33 sales transactions worth AED 170 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 392 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 359 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 287 million in Al Wasl.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.83 billion, with the highest being a building in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.



145 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 4 billion.