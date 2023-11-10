Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 10.3 billion in total during the week ending 10 November 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,782.

396 plots were sold for AED 3.99 billion, 1,386 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.41 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Me'Aisem Second sold for AED 123.66 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 97 million in Al Safouh Second, and a land sold for AED 88.25 million in Wadi Al Safa 2 in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 79 sales transactions worth AED 535.96 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 73 sales transactions worth AED 1.62 billion, and Me'Aisem Second with 61 sales transactions worth AED 740.77 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 360 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 53 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 42.8 million in Me'Aisem First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.86 billion, with the highest being a land in Nad Al Hamar, mortgaged for AED 264.14 million.

142 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.