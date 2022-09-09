Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.4 billion in total during the week ending 09 September 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,594.



209 plots were sold for AED 946.55 million, 1,871 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.92 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 46.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 26 million in Al Barshaa South Third, and a land sold for AED 46.5 million in Island 2 in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 78 sales transactions worth AED 195.97 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba First with 25 sales transactions worth AED 146.24 million, and Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth AED 89 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 664 million in Al Wasl, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 460 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 419 million in Business Bay.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.42 billion, with the highest being a land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.



100 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.