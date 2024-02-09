Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 9.8 billion in total during the week ending 09 February 2024. The sum of transactions was 3,543.

197 plots were sold for AED 1.61 billion, 2,572 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.68 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Warsan Fourth sold for AED 120.32 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 78.86 million in Al Barshaa South Third, and a land sold for AED 54 million in Wadi Al Safa 3 in third place.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 77 sales transactions worth AED 199.72 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 30 sales transactions worth AED 136.08 million, and Jabal Ali First with 11 sales transactions worth AED 51.65 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 140.45 million in Island 2, a was second in the list sold for AED 119 million in Jumeirah First, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 80 million in Al Safouh Second.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.8 billion, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 3, mortgaged for AED 159.03 million.

135 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 725 million.

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.