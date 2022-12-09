Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.1 billion in total during the week ending 09 December 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,186.

419 plots were sold for AED 2.24 billion, 2,233 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.64 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 265.69 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 64.16 million in World Islands, and a land sold for AED 265.69 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 200 sales transactions worth AED 621.52 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 79 sales transactions worth AED 255.32 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 25 sales transactions worth AED 32 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 54 million in Jumeirah Second, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 50 million in Jumeirah Second, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 37 million in Jumeirah Second.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.75 billion, with the highest being a land in Me'Aisem First, mortgaged for AED 355 million.

129 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 500 million.

-Ends-

*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.