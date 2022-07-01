Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.9 billion in total during the week ending 01 July 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,988.

379 plots were sold for AED 1.63 billion, 1,990 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.26 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 80 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 59.1 million in Saih Shuaib 3, and a land sold for AED 80 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 205 sales transactions worth AED 463.12 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 68 sales transactions worth AED 211.27 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 15 sales transactions worth AED 19 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 686 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 549 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 276 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.72 billion, with the highest being a property in Dubai Marina, mortgaged for AED 425 million.

144 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1.35 billion.

