Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi scheduled return from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. According to NASA and SpaceX, the next available undocking opportunity is now no earlier than September 3, with a splashdown scheduled for September 4, pending weather conditions.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

