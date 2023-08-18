Longest Arab Space Mission in History Science Update:

The study aims to optimise satellite fuel-system designs for longevity and cost-efficiency

Findings could significantly impact understanding of Earth's oceans and potentially the broader climate

Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today revealed astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s participation in the Fluidics experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The experiment, held in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and French space agency, CNES, seeks to unravel the intricacies of liquid motion within spacecraft tanks and the wave turbulence on liquid surfaces.

The investigation delves deep into 'sloshing' – the movement of liquids within closed confines. By understanding this behaviour, the industry can aspire to design more effective satellite fuel-systems, which could significantly reduce costs and extend satellite life. Furthermore, a segment of the study focused on surface turbulence in fluids. Without the impact of gravity, researchers could analyse surface forces' behaviour, simplifying the phenomenon's understanding.

AlNeyadi shared insights directly from the ISS, saying, "Understanding fluid dynamics, especially in the challenging environment of space, has vast implications. We grapple with complexities of fluid behaviour, from the simple act of extracting the last drop from a pouch to the crucial process of delivering fuel to spacecraft engines under extreme conditions."

The implications of the Fluidics experiment also reach beyond space exploration. By enhancing the understanding of liquid behaviours, its paving the way for a more profound understanding of Earth's vast oceans and the planet's intricate climate system. The Fluidics experiment is a continuation of a series of studies which was also undertaken by astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori in 2019.

Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, said, “The multiple outcomes of this research – benefiting space missions, enhancing Earth's environmental knowledge, and potentially improving climate prediction systems – showcases the holistic impact of our space endeavours. Collaborating with esteemed partners like the European Space Agency and CNES, we're not only unravelling the complexities of fluid behaviour in space, but also connecting the micro intricacies of space to the macro dynamics of our planet, all for the benefit of humanity.”

Rémi Canton, Head of human spaceflight projects at CADMOS/CNES said, “CNES is delighted astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi could pursue Fluidics experiment. Fluidics was developed by CNES/CADMOS for ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s Proxima mission in 2016-2017 and enabled a first cooperation with MBRSC when Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori operated Fluidics aboard the ISS in September 2019. Overall, a dozen scientific runs have been operated on Fluidics, and Emirati astronauts significantly contributed to its success. Along with the Dream experiment, it illustrates the comprehensive and successful international cooperation between MBRSC, ESA and CNES.”

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

