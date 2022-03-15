The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has signed an agreement with Economist Impact, part of The Economist Group, to carry out research studies on improving the quality of life indicators in Abu Dhabi through an integrated network of statistical data for healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

The agreement comes in line with SCAD’s ongoing efforts to improve statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and managing growth of data and information based on insights and foresights that consider the most important changes of economy and society.

SCAD develops statistical insights and foresights to support decision-makers and to predict future of economic and social activities. In this vein, Economist Impact will conduct studies that identify areas of possible improvement.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director General of SCAD, said: “SCAD builds an integrated network of statistics, information, and advanced applications to provide reliable indicators about the goals of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, and quality of life in the emirate.

“SCAD takes prudent steps to upgrade Abu Dhabi statistical capabilities through strategic partnerships with public and private sectors to provide integrated services of surveys, opinion polls and statistical consultations that can improve quality of statistics,” His Excellency added.

“Economist Impact looks forward to working with the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi to help capture local, granular data and develop reports on target groups, which will reflect the characteristics of the Emirate and identify priority areas for improvement,” said Daniel Morris, the Global Commercial Director at Economist Impact.

SCAD has recently launched the Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP) as an advanced system for reliable AI-based statistics, analytical models, and advanced simulation scenarios. On IFP, decision makers can explore predicted impacts of plans and policies as well as possible changes in various sectors to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in resource management and integration.

About Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organise and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The SCAD’s role has been reregulated in 2021 and started to report to the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. It adopted a decentralised methodology in statistical work, in order to support decision-makers and entrepreneurs to devise strategic plans and policies and advance Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

SCAD has an independent legal personality and full financial independence, as well as full legal capacity to work in line with the Emirate's directions towards achieving sustainable economic and social development goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Based on the law amendment, SCAD is now responsible for building a unified system for Abu Dhabi’s statistical information and unifying and managing all aspects of statistical work in the Emirate. This includes development and regulation of statistical frames for all activities and sectors and updating them periodically, as well as providing technical supervision of statistical work and data systems at government entities. That, in addition to collecting, classifying, storing, analysing, processing, archiving, publishing and protecting Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from various data sources.

SCAD is also responsible for making, developing and disseminating estimates, projections, extrapolations, and forecasts. Additionally, the Centre is tasked with supporting government entities and transferring knowledge and expertise, thereby enabling them to provide reliable and accurate statistics. SCAD is also authorised to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.

