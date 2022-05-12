Abu Dhabi - Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Control Sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the “Social Care Professional Licensing” service contributes to regulating the sector and ensuring the provision of high-quality services by qualified and licensed professionals, in accordance with international quality standards.

Al Ameri said: "Launched by DCD in 2020, the Social Care Professional Licensing service enables social service providers to obtain necessary licenses to operate in Abu Dhabi, as it includes licenses for five professions within the social care sector, including the non-clinical Psychologist, Applied Behavioural Analyst, Psychotherapist, Social Worker, and Counsellor.”

He added: "The Licensing service comes in line with DCD’s efforts to improve the quality of social services in Abu Dhabi and ensure that all segments of society receive the best services that meet their needs and aspirations," noting that this step falls within the framework of the department's ongoing efforts to regulate the social sector’s work, based on policies, laws, and strategies aimed at enhancing the standard of living and quality of life in the Emirate.

Al Ameri explained that employees of many government entities have submitted applications to obtain social licenses, amongst them were 18 entities specialised in providing social care services. He pointed out that applications that do not meet the standards are excluded and rejected.

Al Ameri also indicated that all applications are evaluated individually, according to the approved procedures before issuing the practice licenses, whether professional or provisional. These procedures may include undergoing competency tests or verifying the validity of the submitted documents and other requirements listed in the controls and procedures manual, education standards and practical experience available through the department’s website. He also explained that the license validity is two years starting from the date of issuance and can be renewed for a similar duration in accordance with the terms and conditions and continuous professional learning.

As the regulator of the social care sector in Abu Dhabi, DCD works to achieve its vision aimed at providing a dignified life for all members of society by improving social care services. The Department assumes the responsibilities of proposing and setting the necessary regulations to support and empower groups in need, in addition to setting policies and standards for organising the provision of social services through licensing social professionals, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Social Care Professional Licensing service is available through the digital platform "Tamm - Abu Dhabi Government Services" for all professionals and social care providers in Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

