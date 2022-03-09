Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) hosted a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Police Legal Affairs Directorate, headed by Brigadier Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Naqbi, the Deputy Head of the Legal Affairs Directorate. The SLC shared with the visiting delegation the best practices in drafting legislation and providing legal advice and opinion.

The delegation included Colonel Dr. Rashid Butti Al Ghafli, Director of the Legislation and Legal Advice Department; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Abdullah Mahmoud Al Ali, Deputy Director of the Legislation and Legal Advice Department; Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al Zadjali, Head of the Legislation Section; and Major Qaid Ali Al Masabi, Head of Legal Opinion and Advice Section.

Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of sharing best practices in legislative work and of exchanging expertise in drafting legislation and providing legal advice to develop a more flexible and integrated legislative system that keeps pace with the rapid developments, and works towards fulfilling the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership.

Ahmad bin Meshar said: “We are honored to receive the delegation from the Abu Dhabi Police Legal Affairs Directorate, and we look forward to developing integrated coordination channels and expanding areas of bilateral cooperation to improve the efficiency and quality of legislation and legal frameworks in the UAE. At the SLC, we are keen to further our collaboration with partners and stakeholders in the legislative system, in line with our approach to advance legislative excellence, which we consider one of the pillars of continuous development in various fields, and to consolidate the leading position of the UAE at the regional and international levels.”

Alongside the visit, several meetings and discussions were also held by the SLC with the delegation members which were attended by Legal Advisor Mohammed Juma Al-Suwaidi, SLC Assistant Secretary General; Legal Advisor Mohamed Salah Al Etawi, Head of the Technical Office; Dr. Saood Al Mansoori, Director of the Legal Opinion and Advice Directorate; Mr. Essa Ahmad Abdullah, Director of the Legislation Directorate; and Mr. Faisal Ahmad Al Zafain, Director of the Legislative Awareness Directorate.

The visit also included a review session of the legislative work in the emirate of Dubai organized by the Legislation Directorate, along with a meeting with the SLC Technical Office which focused on the process of drafting legislation in the Emirate. The parties also discussed the state of legal advice in a session facilitated by the Legal Opinion and Advice Directorate, followed by a tour of the SLC Legislative Museum.