UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, has announced the results of the sixth auction of the Treasury Bonds program (T-Bonds), which is part of the AED 9 billion T-Bond issuance program for 2022 as published in the T-Bonds calendar earlier this year.

The sixth auction of the UAE T-Bond program witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers, with bids received worth AED 6.72 billion, and an oversubscription by 4.5x. The strong demand was across both tranches with a final allocation of AED 750 million for the 3 year tranche and AED 750 million for the 5 year tranche, with a total of AED 1.5 billion dirhams issued in the auction. The success is reflected in the attractive market driven price, which was achieved by a spread of a 18 bps over US Treasuries for 3 years, and a spread of 30 bps over US Treasuries for 5 years. The sixth auction followed the practice of re-opening the T-Bonds which helps in building up the size of individual bond issues over time and improve liquidity in the secondary market.

The T-Bonds program will contribute in building the UAE dirham denominated yield curve, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.

