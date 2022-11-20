The members of the third batch of conciliators from Abu Dhabi Real Estate Dispute Resolution Centre ("Taswiya") were sworn in before His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), ahead of assuming their conciliatory duties to resolve real estate disputes through alternatives to litigation and amicable settlements.

This swearing-in ceremony comes in implementation of the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to authorise another panel of conciliators in real estate disputes, consisting of six new members.

Mr. Al Abri stressed the importance of the role assumed by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Dispute Resolution Centre, which was established in the wake of a cooperation agreement signed between the Judicial Department and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to handle through reconciliation all real estate disputes and to work towards the amicable settlement of conflicts, thus contributing to the consolidation of the notions of amicable settlement between disputing parties, in support of the efforts to establish an integrated system for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Undersecretary of the ADJD said, was a pioneer in the region in developing a real estate conciliation mechanism, which strengthens the competitive position of real estate investment in the Emirate, as one of the attractive and important sectors that require handling through flexible mechanisms to ensure the smooth running of the various procedures while preserving the rights of all parties and finding effective solutions for contract-related disputes in record time, in accordance with the controls in force at "Taswiya" Centre.

Mr. Al Abri drew attention to the keen interest of the Judicial Department in qualifying and training real estate conciliators in accordance with the adopted international best practices included in the foundation programme for conciliators provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, with the aim of preparing qualified cadres with the necessary knowledge, attitudes and skills to be applied in negotiation, mediation and early neutral evaluation between the parties to the real estate dispute to achieve an effective settlement in accordance with the law.

