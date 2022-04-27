Sharjah: With most of the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings being eased, UAE residents are looking forward to celebrating the Eid in full colors almost after two years.

Adding to the excitement and festive ambiance, Popular Destinations under Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) are all geared up with entertaining events and exclusive offers for the Eid holidays and the long weekend.

Here are the Sharjah Experiences you shouldn’t miss during this Eid:

Live Emirati traditional music performance in A Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Khorfakkan Beach

Family-Favorite destinations, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront in the Sharjah City, and the serene beach destination on the East Coast, Khorfakkan beach, will host an exclusive live performance of Emirati traditional music on the first 3 days of Eid Al Fitr.

The performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. continuing till 10:15 p.m. It will be a free-entry open venue event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy an amazing atmosphere with a series of performances that includes Al Ayala Dance, Liwa performance, and Al Madima Performance. The shows are aimed to create buzz around the venues and will bring joyful, happy, and positive vibes during Eid Al-Fitr.

Several destination activities, including the Sharjah boat tour and children's play activities, will be live and available. Visitors will also be able to enjoy and explore a wide range of Eid offers, and promotions offered by restaurants and cafes in the destinations.

Free Entry to Al Noor Island’s Butterfly House

The picturesque island destination in Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon, Al Noor Island, is offering exclusive free-of-charge entry to its exotic butterfly house during the 3-days of Eid Al Fitr

Visitors who purchase the self-guided tour or Noor café ticket will be able to visit the butterfly garden for free.

The island self-guided tour tickets are priced at AED35 for adults and AED20 for kids, whereas the noor café ticket, which includes breakfast, lunch, or dinner is AED 65.

With temperature-controlled interiors, the award-winning structure houses over 500 butterflies of 20 different species, including the exotic Tailed Jay, Emerald Swallowtail, Pink Rose, and Malachite, and is one of the most popular tourist places in the UAE.

The beautifully landscaped gardens with more than 70,000 plants & trees, a large children’s playground to slide, swing, and climbing frames, art installations, and long walkways through the green make Al Noor Island the right place for people looking to unwind in a family-friendly environment during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Free Entry to the historic Mleiha Museum

One another exciting offer during this Eid is the mesmerizing historical destination of Mleiha Archaeological Centre. The museum tour experience of Mleiha will be free for adults and children during the Eid Al Firt holidays.

Located inside the visitors center which is built around a massive tomb from the Bronze Age Umm An Nar culture, the mleiha museum hosts plenty of multimedia displays, exhibits, interactive displays, artifacts, and information points that bring history to life that goes a long way to explain Mleiha’ s historic importance.

The heritage and cultural destination also provide visitors an opportunity to enjoy unique desert experiences; including archaeological tours, stargazing, trekking, camping, dune bashing, and thrilling buggy adventures.

An exclusive 20% discount on all activities will be available during the Eid holidays. Guests can book the experiences in advance by calling 068021111 or 050 210 3780 or via www.discovershurooq.ae website.

Photography lovers will be able to enjoy the stunning decoration in the destinations and take beautiful shots for their family members and friends.

