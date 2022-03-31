Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has announced the shortlisted entries under the Literary and Art Criticism category for its 16th edition. The list of three works from Tunisia, Morocco, and Syria was compiled from a longlist of seven entries.

The shortlisted titles are: ‘Nahwa al Shawari’: Fi Raheel al Nahw ila al Shawari’’ (The Role of Street Grammar in Influencing Proper Grammar) by Dr. Taoufik Alaloui (Tunisia), issued by Med Ali Editions in 2021; ‘Al Sarid wa Taw’am al Rooh: Min al Tamtheel ila al Istinaa’ (The Narrator and the Soulmate: From Acting to Faking) by M'hamed Aldahi (Morocco), issued by Le Centre Culturel du Livre in 2021; and ‘Iqa’at al Ibdaa fi al Tabee’aa wal Fann’ (Rhythms of Creativity in Nature and Art) by Kamal Alkontar (Syria), issued by the Syrian General Authority for Books in 2019.

The Literary and Art Criticism category covers works of criticism in the fields of art, cinema, music, theatrical plays, studies of image, architecture, sculpture, historical ruins, folkloric arts, and history of literature and theory. The category received 273 submissions this year, marking a 37% increase from the 199 entries submitted in the previous year.

The winners of the 2022 Sheikh Zayed Book Award will be honoured in a ceremony in May, alongside the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. The event will see the recipient of the Award’s Cultural Personality of the Year accolade presented with a gold medal and a certificate of merit, as well as a monetary prize of AED 1 million. Winners of other categories will each receive a gold medal as well, in addition to a certificate of merit and a monetary prize of AED 750,000.

About Sheikh Zayed Book Award

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award commemorates the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and his pioneering role in promoting national unity and development. The Award, and its associated accolades, are presented annually to outstanding writers, intellectuals, and publishers, as well as young talent whose writing and translation in humanities objectively enriches Arab intellectual, cultural, literary, and social life. The Sheikh Zayed Book Award at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is an independent cultural initiative administered by Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.