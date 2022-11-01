His Excellency Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority, honoured distinguished employees of the Control and Communication Center of the Early Warning System “AMAN", for outstanding performance and responsiveness in answering fire emergency calls. These fast response times contributed to a great number of citizen and resident, as well as property protection from fire hazards, in accordance with the highest technical standards and international practices used in the field.

The event took place during a field visit by Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, in the presence of Eng. Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of Saned Facilities Management, and a number of executives and employees of Saned. Attendees were briefed on the strategic and technical plans carried out by the Control and Communication Center team for services provided to the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority.

H.E. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi stated that the Authority's priority is to ensure that all establishments comply with Executive Council Resolution No. 20 of 2019 of the ‘Aman’ system. This decision ensures all industrial, commercial, and residential buildings install updated systems to protect community members from fire risks around the clock, thus providing the highest levels of protection and safety across the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sultan Al Ketbi said: "We greatly appreciate the tireless and continuous efforts of the Prevention and Safety Authority to exemplify and act according to the highest standards, in the Control and Communication Center. The Center has made great strides in its goal to achieve 100% compliance from owners and investors of real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah. We are also looking to install and link a safety system to protect buildings from fires and other mishaps and accidents, helping the Emirate strengthen its pillars of security and safety. We also aim to spread awareness and education regarding the best ways to prevent accidents and fires from occurring, in order to achieve a society free of danger.”

Saned Facilities Management provides a range of services including facilities management, building maintenance, and related technical services to commercial and government entities, in addition to energy management and sustainable initiatives, as part of its comprehensive services in the field of energy management and sustainability. Saned team provides specialised technical services, with a key focus on the security and safety of facilities.

