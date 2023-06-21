Fahim Al Qasimi: Sharjah is a key enabler of UAE-Belgium trade ties

Antoine Delcourt: Sharjah plays a vital role as a global cultural, academic and trade hub.

Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah and a high-level delegation of Belgian diplomats and officials delegation have explored new and emerging avenues of trade and academic collaboration, during a recent visit to the emirate organised by DGR in line with its ongoing efforts to realise Sharjah’s vision of strengthening communication and bilateral relations with Europe.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, welcomed HE Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE; Mr Joren Selleslaghs, Political Affairs Adviser and Deputy Head of the Belgian Diplomatic Mission to the UAE; Emmanuel De Smedt, Managing Director of Soudal Group, in the presence of Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the DGR.

Sheikh Fahim highlighted the strategic initiatives designed by DGR, including official visits and tours of the emirate’s trade, investment, industrial, academic, touristic and cultural destinations, that provide detailed insights into potential avenues of collaboration with like minded global partners. Sheikha Fahim Al Qasimi also invited the Belgian ambassador to visit the University of Sharjah to explore academic and scientific partnerships.

UAE is Belgium’s top trading partner in the region

This meeting reinforces the UAE’s vibrant trade and economic relations with the Kingdom of Belgium, which is the country’s fourth largest trade partner in the European Union (EU), accounting for 13.4 percent of non-oil trade between the UAE and the EU. Belgium ranks first in the re-export sector with 35 percent of the overall re-exportation, and 16.2 percent of UAE’s non-oil re-exportation to the EU.

The UAE is Belgium’s top trading partner in the Arab world. Non-oil trade exchange between the two countries totalled US$ 7 billion in 2021 and increased to US$ 8.3 billion in 2022, recording a growth rate of 18.5 percent, while also accounting for 21 percent of Belgium’s trade with Arab countries.

Fahim Al Qasimi: Forging mutually beneficial partnerships with EU & the world

Sheikha Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “Sharjah has consistently served as a key enabler of UAE-Belgium trade ties. An impressive 50% of Belgium's trade is conducted with the UAE, this reflects the growing trade and economic relations between the two parties”.

“The DGR contributes to Sharjah's efforts to reinforce bilateral relations between the UAE and Belgium in all sectors and at all levels. This aligns with our vision to further strengthen mutually beneficial partnership with all countries of the EU and the world,” he added.

Antoine Delcourt: We want to be closer with Sharjah

HE Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE, lauded Sharjah’s status as a leading hub across economic, trade and cultural fields, and DGR’s role in supporting its efforts at the regional and global levels.

“The bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and the UAE are close and we want to further expand those relations to be closer with Sharjah. The emirate plays a vital role as a global cultural, academic and trade hub. We are delighted to be in this meaningful meeting that has allowed us to explore partnerships and cooperation opportunities in the business sector. Moreover, we are also pleased to accept the invitation of the DGR Chairman to visit the University of Sharjah to discuss academic collaboration avenues between educational institutions in Sharjah and Belgium,” HE added.