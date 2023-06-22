Acknowledge campaigns that have integrated sports in the communication strategies

Celebrate media, entertainment and drama content with societal value

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has expanded the 10th edition of Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) beyond the traditional scope. Introducing new Arab and global categories, the award brings a wider range of fields under its umbrella, including sports, media content and drama works as well as communication initiatives and campaigns directed towards bolstering Arab culture, values and identity. SGCA is accepting submissions across its categories until August 15, 2023.

With a visionary approach aimed at showcasing innovative communication models that engage audiences through various mediums and forms, the award is spotlighting the transformative power and influence of communication, particularly in sports, culture, and creative media production including drama, and entertainment. By introducing these ‘disruptive’ categories, SGCA is drawing attention to communication’s role in shaping public awareness through impactful and widespread practices.

Effective Communication Through Sports

Introducing a new Arab category in its 10th edition, the ‘Best Communication Strategy Utilising Sports’ jury award targets government, semi-government, and private entities that have integrated sports in their communication strategies. Individual and collective sports serve as powerful and influential means of mass communication when utilised effectively, engaging audiences, representing nations, deepening the sense of belonging, building relationships and nurturing connections between individuals around the world.

Bolstering Arab values and identity

Recognising the crucial role that language plays in building a cohesive society and its importance in social awareness as a conduit for ideas, the award has dedicated new categories that celebrate the Arabic language and culture, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

SGCA has also introduced “Best Campaign Celebrating Arab Culture” which includes two subcategories: ‘Best Campaign Supporting the Arabic Language’ is dedicated to government, semi-government, and private entities and organisations that implemented effective communication practices and campaigns aimed at strengthening the presence of the Arabic language in the public sphere, to serve national goals and achieve tangible social cohesion. The ‘Best Campaign to Reinforce Arab Values and Identity’ shines light on the role of authentic identity in society and nation-building. The award honours communication campaigns launched by entities to counter the imposition of foreign ideas and practices on Arab societies in innovative ways.

Media and drama works tackling crucial issues

The ‘Best Communication through Media Content’ award is directed towards media houses and entities that have produced influential content addressing pivotal social, cultural, and economic issues. This includes documentary, entertainment and drama content, talk shows, digital and social media programs, including video podcasts.

This global award is divided into two subcategories. The ‘Best Visual Content for Traditional and New Media’ is dedicated to entities that have successfully made a positive impact through new technologies to increase social awareness towards vital issues, while the ‘Best Drama Work’ honours audio-visual storytellers and drama creators who have presented cinematic and television works that carry content to serve important societal issues.

How to apply

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) invites all entities and individuals to submit their applications for the SGCA award by August 15, 2023. Interested parties are required to complete an online submission on the website www.igcc.ae, ensuring all necessary information is accurately provided.

SGCA allows all entities and individuals in the realm of communication across the UAE and Arab countries to either apply for the Arab or global award categories, depending on the competitiveness of their application against nominees from other countries worldwide.