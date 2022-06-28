Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah recently hosted a high-level delegation from Finland to strengthen collaboration between Sharjah and Finnish cities in socioeconomic sectors and the knowledge economy, and expand bilateral investment prospects.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, welcomed the Finnish delegation headed by HE Marianne Nissilä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, and Johanna Riihimaa, Counsellor, Trade and Investment, at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, and discussed ways to enhance cultural cooperation with Finnish cities, and broaden and deepen economic relations as well as promote bilateral trade and investment.

Sheikh Fahim emphasised Sharjah's keenness to advance cultural ties with Finland, which is renowned for its accomplishments in vital sectors, most notably education, and pointed out the country’s shared core values with the emirate's cultural and developmental project, which stems from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Chairman affirmed that the meeting builds on the longstanding strong ties between the two sides and highlighted the respective milestones achieved in socioeconomic development and education that serve as a strong foundation to forge new strategic initiatives and meet the aspirations of the two sides.

Highlighting the commonalities between the educational systems in both countries, HE Marianne Nissilä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, said the shared values provide unique opportunities to cooperate in the knowledge sector, and exchange expertise in other fields.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of advancing cooperation with Sharjah and benefitting from the emirate's investment-friendly environment, adding that the UAE has become a preferred destination for Finnish investors across diverse sectors.

