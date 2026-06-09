Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a high-level meeting and commemorative event to mark the National Day of the Portuguese Republic, in coordination with the Portuguese Business Council.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the business communities of Sharjah and Portugal, enhancing frameworks for commercial and economic partnership, increasing trade exchange, and unlocking new investment and business opportunities for private-sector enterprises in both markets.

The event was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E. Fernando Figueirinhas, Ambassador of Portugal to the UAE; and H.E. Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, Board Member of SCCI.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI; Heba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Joint Committees Department at SCCI; H.E. Lurdes Eusebio, Chairperson of the Portuguese Business Council in Sharjah; and Hind Al Madani, Senior Executive of Business Councils and Joint Committees at SCCI.

The event was further attended by officials from the Sharjah Chamber and the Portuguese Embassy, as well as members of the Portuguese Business Council and representatives of the local business community.

Speaking at the meeting, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcomed the attendees and congratulated members of the Portuguese Business Council on Portugal’s National Day. He wished continued prosperity and progress for both countries and further growth in bilateral relations.

He stated that the event takes place against the backdrop of strong economic and development momentum in both countries, providing a solid foundation for advancing strategic cooperation between the UAE and Portuguese business communities.

Al Owais noted that commercial relations between the two markets continue to strengthen, underpinned by a shared vision that emphasises openness to global markets and the establishment of sustainable economic partnerships driven by investment growth and mutual interests.

For his part, H.E. Fernando Figueirinhas expressed his sincere appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber for organising the event, noting that it highlights the depth of bilateral relations and the longstanding cooperation between Portugal and the UAE.

He praised Sharjah’s position as a leading investment and trade destination in the region, highlighting its world-class infrastructure and integrated business-support ecosystem.

The Ambassador further emphasised Portugal’s commitment to strengthening economic engagement with Sharjah and encouraging Portuguese companies to expand their footprint in the emirate, leveraging its favourable investment climate, competitive advantages, and business-friendly regulatory framework.

Meanwhile, H.E. Lurdes Eusebio Lourdes Eusébio commended the Sharjah Chamber’s unwavering support and sustained efforts to enable the Portuguese Business Council to effectively carry out its strategic role.

She noted that SCCI’s support has accelerated the Council’s efforts to attract additional Portuguese businesses to Sharjah and strengthen their contribution to the emirate’s economic development, while further deepening commercial ties between the two markets.

The Sharjah Chamber discussed the initiatives undertaken by the Portuguese Business Council to promote investment opportunities across priority sectors that serve as key pillars of the future economy.

Particular attention was given to opportunities within the green and circular economy, renewable energy, agri-tech, smart manufacturing, and fintech, as well as the tourism industry, which continues to record strong growth in both markets.

Discussions also explored other investment sectors that provide a strong foundation for building high-value partnerships based on knowledge exchange and complementary interests, creating sustainable benefits for both sides.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co