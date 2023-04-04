Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has distributed hundreds of meals, drinks, and desserts to fasting passers-by on one of the main roads of Sharjah.

This comes as part of the annual "Here is Your Iftar" campaign organized by the SCCI's Corporate Communication Department in collaboration with Sharjah Police. The campaign is also in line the SCCI’s commitment to social responsibility during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the distribution of meals by SCCI employees representing all departments and sections, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the SCCI Corporate Communication Department, was also present.

Spirit of tolerance & solidarity

Bouzanjal emphasized that the Chamber is committed to promoting social responsibility, which is a key part of its strategy, corporate values, and the culture of its employees. As a part of this commitment, the Chamber is keen on implementing this campaign annually in celebration of the holy month.

“The campaign aims to foster the spirit of tolerance and solidarity in Ramadan by bringing happiness and joy to people's lives. This initiative reflects the core values of compassion and charitable work, rooted in the authentic religious, moral, and human principles that define Emirati society,” Bouzanjal added.

He noted highlighted that the Sharjah Chamber has a long-standing history of launching humanitarian initiatives in line with the UAE's approach of making charitable work a cultural and societal norm that is deeply ingrained in the Emirati identity. This success is attributed to the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which is always committed to launching programs and initiatives that extend a helping hand to those in need across the globe. As a result, the UAE has a proud track record of enhancing its position on the regional and global humanitarian map.

