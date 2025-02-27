Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Organising Committee of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025, has launched a new digital platform for the festival, which kicked off across various cities and areas of the emirate and will run until March 31.

Organised by SCCI in collaboration with local government entities and authorities and private sector institutions, the festival features extensive participation from major shopping centres, retail outlets, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

The newly launched digital platform https://shjpromotions.ae/ar/, available in both Arabic and English, embodies the core mission of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival aimed at bolstering the retail sector and enhancing the festive atmosphere and family-friendly entertainment across the emirate during the holy month.

Developed with cutting-edge smart technologies and according to the highest standards, the platform offers users an opportunity to participate in an electronic draw, in addition to seamless access to comprehensive information on the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025’s agenda. These include promotional, entertainment, and cultural activities, alongside event schedules and locations, ensuring an enriched experience for all visitors.

The digital platform also provides details on the participating shopping malls and the major discounts of up to 75% they offer on a variety of top global brands.

It also serves as a key resource for community members to explore the schedules of competitions and raffle draws featured by the festival, along with the terms and conditions for participation. The festival presents exciting opportunities for shoppers to win prestigious prizes, including gold bars and an array of shopping vouchers.

In his remarks, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI and General Coordinator of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, underscored the strategic importance of the newly launched digital platform in facilitating seamless access for visitors and shoppers to the festival’s diverse events, promotions, and activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

By enhancing participation and engagement, the platform plays a key role in stimulating the retail sector, driving footfall to shopping malls, central markets, and retail outlets, all of which benefit from the festival’s rich artistic and cultural showcases and dynamic marketing activities.

This year’s Sharjah Ramadan Festival features a wide range of entertainment, commercial, and cultural events and activities.

Among the most notable attractions are the “Al Layah Ramadan Market”, “Ramadan Nights” exhibition, and the "Little Master Chef" contest- a unique platform for young culinary talents. The two-day competition will take place at 06 Mall, where children will showcase their culinary skills in a lively competition designed to encourage creativity in cooking.

Additionally, the festival features workshops for children to create Ramadan-themed handicrafts and festive decorations. The participating shopping centers will also host a selection of entertainment programmes, heritage art performances, bazaars, and culinary festivals, further enhancing the festive experience of the holy month of Ramadan.

Furthermore, weekly raffle draws will be held until the end of Eid Al-Fitr, rewarding 45 winners with prestigious prizes, including gold bars and exclusive shopping vouchers.

